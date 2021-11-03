Keanu Reeves Helps Production Crew Lift Heavy Equipments On 'John Wick 4' Set. Video Goes Viral On The Internet

Keanu Reeves, who has been busy with the shoot of his next movie, John Wick 4, is winning over the internet as a BTS video of him helping the production crew haul heavy equipment has now gone viral on the internet. Known for his easy-going attitude and work ethic, Reeves, dressed in his movie costume, is seen carrying a few equipments up the staircase on the movie’s set. While the fourth instalment of the popular action franchise is scheduled to release in spring next year, the project has been the talk of the town since its inception.

Keanu Reeves helping the John Wick 4 production crew move equipment. Bless 👏 this 👏man 👏. pic.twitter.com/1SxKmPPve9 — SPENCE, TODD (@Todd_Spence) October 28, 2021

Well, the maverick actor, who has been busy with filming, recently gifted customized Rolex Submariners to the entire stunt crew of John Wick 4 with their name and a thank you note engraved on them, as an early wrap gift. The film which went on floors in June, earlier this year, is expected to continue the John Wick saga from its 2019 predecessor and is expected to roll out next year on May 27. The Chad Stahelski directorial will be followed by another instalment, John Wick 5, which is currently in the development stage and is likely to go on floors in 2022.

While Reeves is all set to reprise the titular character, he is expected to be joined by co-stars Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick, who will also return and reprise their roles from the previous John Wick outings again. But that’s not all as Chapter 4 will also feature a couple of new faces: Bill Skarsgard, Marko Zaror, Donnie Yen, Clancy Brown, Scott Adkins and Rina Sawayama.

While there’s still some time to catch Keanu in action as John Wick, the charismatic actor is coming to the theatres soon with Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix Resurrections on December 22. With Reeves returning as Neo, the film co-starring Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris and Priyanka Chopra, fans are in for a real treat.

SEE ALSO: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss And Priyanka Chopra Starrer ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Rated R For Violence & Language

Cover Image: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Keanu Reeves Helps Production Crew Lift Heavy Equipments On 'John Wick 4' Set. Video Goes Viral On The Internet