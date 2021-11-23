Keanu Reeves Expresses His Desire To Join The Marvel Universe, Says 'It Will Be An Honour'

Back in 2019, Marvel’s head honcho, Kevin Feige, had revealed that the team had literally thought about casting Keanu Reeves in almost all there projects, but have been waiting for the right project. And looks like the actor is also on the same page finally, expressing his desire to join the ever-expanding universe of Marvel. Reeves, who recently wrapped the shoot of his upcoming fourth instalment of ‘John Wick’, will soon be arrive in cinema halls next month with his most-anticipated project of the year, ‘The Matrix Resurrections’. While the maverick actor is all set to return as Neo in Lana Wachowski’s popular sci-fi movie franchise, Reeves recently expressed his desire to join the MCU.

Talking about the recent Marvel projects, Reeves was all praise for the directors and looks keen on working with them soon. “There’s some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they’re doing something no one’s really ever done. It’s special in that sense, in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So it would be cool to be a part of that,” he said in a interview with Esquire.

The 57-year-old actor, who is known for his stellar on-screen performances also shared his views on reports of him joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe and called it an ‘honour’ to be a part of such a significant project. He added, “Isn’t it bigger than a universe? It’s almost like a multiverse. It’s a Marvel-verse. It would be an honour.”

While Marvel introduced a new-set of superheroes with Chloe Zhao’s recently-released movie, Eternals, the addition of Reeves to the MCU family would only be a win for both the parties. And with the Marvel board members eagerly waiting for the right opportunity to bring the much-loved renowned action-hero onboard since the past few years, Reeves comments are sure to motivate them. Needless to say, fans too expressed their excitement over Reeves’ willingness to join Marvel, and within no time Johnny Blaze aka Ghost Rider started trending on social media, giving us a hint of what fans expect from the collaboration. Check out a few reactions here:

MANIFESTING KEANU REEVES IN THE MCU AS JOHNNY BLAZE/GHOST RIDER pic.twitter.com/DgPN7x3t40 — viv🌹check pinned📌 (@crimsonvmpire) November 23, 2021

Oh shit are we rallying behind Keanu Reeves to play Ghost Rider? Yes please! Let’s do that! pic.twitter.com/QYkUyiPcNf — So Do We Still Like This? (@still_like_this) November 22, 2021

Ghost Rider: Johnny Blaze Keanu loves his motorcycles so it fits.

Have him and Gabriel Luna’s: Robbie Reyes’ Ghost Rider play side by side, or just make a new origin for the character of Johnny. pic.twitter.com/90HC8jqr0Z — Geodude074 🇵🇷 (@Geodude074_) November 22, 2021

When Marvel announces the Ghost Rider casting with either Norman Reedus or Keanu Reeves >>> pic.twitter.com/Rp8WrjgG7Q — Trey (@t_Cray10) November 23, 2021

A movie with Mahershala Ali Blade, Oscar Isaac Moon Knight, Keanu Reeves Ghost Rider and Gael Garcia Bernal as Werewolf By Night is gonna be a banger. pic.twitter.com/yJXHj1T4Be — EMPEROR BOSS (@GodEmperorBoss) November 22, 2021

Meanwhile, Reeves’ upcoming project ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ has been rated R in the US for violence and language. The Lana Wachowski directorial which is all set to release in cinema halls on December 22, 2021 will also feature Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris and Priyanka Chopra in pivotal roles. While Chad Stahelski’s ‘John Wick 4’ is expected to roll out next year in May, Reeves may soon kick-off shooting for the fifth instalment of the popular franchise early next year.

