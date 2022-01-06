Keanu Reeves Donated Most Of His 'The Matrix' Earnings To Fund Cancer Research

Keanu Reeves, who is hailed as one of the most loved and charitable actors in Hollywood, reportedly donated most of his ‘The Matrix’ earnings to cancer research. According to the buzz making rounds on the internet, Reeves, who reprised the role of Neo in the recently-released fourth instalment of the Matrix franchise, ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’, funded leukemia research by giving away nearly 70% of his 1999 movie ‘The Matrix’ salary. The report also suggested that Keanu was inspired to fund the research as his younger sister, Kim, had battled the disease for nearly a decade before going into remission in 2001.

The 57-year-old actor, who auctioned himself for a Zoom date last year, donated all the proceeds from the auction to a children’s cancer charity in Idaho. In addition to his little acts of kindness, Reeves’ has also setup a non-profit charity foundation that helps children’s hospitals and cancer research.

Reeves’ down to Earth nature and polite manners has also earned him the reputation of one of the nicest superstars in Hollywood. From appreciating his co-workers and teammates to presenting his crew members with precious gifts, the ‘John Wick’ star continues to win more hearts with his kindness.

While Lana Wachowski’s ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ re-introduced Reeves as Neo after almost two decades, the maverick actor is reportedly all set to make his TV series debut soon. Reeves’ also has Chad Stahelski’s ‘John Wick 4’ rolling out in May this year. The maverick actor has also expressed his desire to bring his Matrix co-star Carrie Anne-Moss onboard for the fifth instalment of ‘John Wick’, which is expected to go on floors this year.

