Keanu Reeves Confirms Will Smith Rejecting Neo's Role In 'The Matrix', Reveals How It Changed His Life

With the release date of the fourth instalment of the popular Matrix franchise inching closer, Keanu Reeves, in a recent interview, revealed that he wasn’t the first choice for Neo. Apart from expressing his gratitude to Will Smith for turning down the role in the Wachowskis project ‘The Matrix’, the Canadian actor also talked about how the sci-fi franchise shaped his life and career.

Reeves, who has already started promoting his upcoming movie, ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, in a recent interaction with Esquire was quizzed about the role of Neo being offered to Will Smith. While Reeves confirmed the fact that the iconic character was first offered to the 53-year-old American actor, he also thanked Smith for turning it down. “Well, it changed my life. And, it was such a wonderful creative experience, and so to play Neo in The Matrix trilogy and now in the fourth… It impacted my life, personally and creatively. Thank you very much,” Reeves said.

SEE ALSO: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss And Priyanka Chopra Starrer ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Rated R For Violence & Language

Back in 1998, Smith was running high on the success of his recently released movie ‘Men in Black’, along with a couple of blockbusters like ‘Independence Day’ and ‘Bad Boys’ to his credit. But it seems like he wasn’t too convinced with the Wachowski siblings’ idea of the Matrix, and instead opted for ‘Wild, Wild West’. On the other hand, Reeves too was on a hot streak with projects like ‘Speed’, ‘Chain Reaction’ and ‘The Devil’s Advocate’ which helped him land the role in the now-popular sci-fi franchise. And with ‘The Matrix’ turning out to become one of the biggest releases of 1999, it also helped Reeves establish himself as one of the talented actors in the industry.

The makers of the 22-year-old franchise are all set to drop the fourth instalment on December 22, 2021, which will feature Reeves reprising the iconic role of Neo on the silver screen once again. Apart from Reeves, ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ will also feature Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in pivotal roles as well. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. has also decided to re-release ‘The Matrix’ on December 3, 2021, in cinema halls, ahead of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’.

SEE ALSO: Keanu Reeves Expresses His Desire To Join The Marvel Universe, Says ‘It Will Be An Honour’

Cover Image: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Keanu Reeves Confirms Will Smith Rejecting Neo's Role In 'The Matrix', Reveals How It Changed His Life