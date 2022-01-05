Kazakhstan protests – live: Almaty airport seized by demonstrators amid anger over fuel price rise

Kazakhstan government resigns after violent fuel protests

Kazakhstan‘s presidential residence has been engulfed in flames and armed protesters have stormed another government building, as protests in the central Asian country turned violent amid anger at a rise in fuel prices.

Almaty airport has also been seized and a state of emergency declared following the worst unrest for more than a decade.

In response to the protests, the government has resigned while the president has vowed to take harsh measures to stop the unrest.

All flights to and from Almaty have been temporarily cancelled after demonstrators seized control of the airport of Kazakhstan’s biggest city, reports said.

The protests began on Sunday in Zhanaozen, a city in the west, spreading across the country and on Tuesday large demonstrations broke out in the capital, Nur-Sultan.

Show latest update 1641400485 State of emergency declared as president vows to act with ‘maximum severity’ Kazakhstan has declared states of emergency in the capital, the main city and provinces. In a televised statement to the nation on Wednesday, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that “we intend to act with maximum severity regarding law-breakers”. Police have tried to turn back demonstrators with water cannon, tear gas and concussion grenades. Mr Tokayev said police had been killed in clashes with demonstrators, but there were no immediate casualty figures for police or civilians. In the statement, he also promised to make political reforms and announced that he was assuming the leadership of the national security council. Tom Batchelor 5 January 2022 16:34 1641400122 Presidential residence in Kazakhstan’s largest city ‘engulfed in flames’ Protests in Kazakhstan began on 2 January and have since boiled over into violence across the country. Here is the Associated Press report: The presidential residence in Kazakhstan’s largest city has been engulfed in flames and armed protesters have stormed another government building, according to news reports, as demonstrations sparked by a rise in fuel prices escalated sharply. In response to the protests, the government resigned and the president vowed to take harsh measures to quell the unrest. Late in the day on Wednesday, Kazakh news sites became inaccessible, and the global watchdog organisation NetBlocks said the country was experiencing a pervasive internet blackout. But Russia’s Tass news agency reported from Kazakhstan that the presidential residence in Almaty, where thousands of demonstrators had gathered outside, was on fire and that the city’s main administration building, which includes the mayor’s office, was burning from top to bottom hours after demonstrators broke in. Many of the demonstrators who converged on the mayoral office carried clubs and shields, according to earlier reports in Kazakh media. Tom Batchelor 5 January 2022 16:28 1641399807 Hello and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the continuing unrest in Kazakhstan triggered by anger at rising fuel prices and wider resentment at the country’s government. Tom Batchelor 5 January 2022 16:23

Source Link Kazakhstan protests - live: Almaty airport seized by demonstrators amid anger over fuel price rise