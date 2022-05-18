Katy Perry says moving to Kentucky reminded her that ‘Hollywood is not America’

Katy Perry has opened up about her new life living in Kentucky, and how it has reminded her that America consists of more than just Hollywood.

The 37-year-old singer discussed moving to Kentucky during a recent appearance on Chelsea Handler’s podcast Dear Chelsea, where she acknowledged how wonderful her new home state has been. According to Perry, the move has also shown her how different the state is from Los Angeles, specifically Hollywood.

“I’m living, like, in Kentucky and I have for almost a month now and that’s quite an amazing experience,” she explained. “Because it reminds you that Hollywood is not America. And you need to remember that because you can then understand people better.”

Handler agreed with the sentiment, with the host telling Perry it’s “nice to go outside of what you know to be normal and your reality”.

The Firework singer, who shares one-year-old daughter Daisy with fiancé Orlando Bloom, then noted how her family’s “bubble” in Kentucky is “completely opposite” of Hollywood.

The comment prompted Handler to point out that the American Idol judge has been in many different “bubbles” throughout her life.

“You’ve been in different bubbles, because you grew up in a bubble,” the podcast host told Perry. “You grew up super religious and that’s one bubble. Then you came into this industry, that’s another bubble. Right?”

Perry agreed and said: “It’s an anthropology study of humans.”

During the interview, Perry also opened up about her relationship with Bloom and how he’s shaped her as a mother. Regarding motherhood, Perry said that it was “the best decision she ever made in [her] entire life”.

Although she said that her friends often referred to her as “mum” growing up, she said she didn’t feel “very maternal,” which she thought was due to “some childhood stuff”. However, Perry acknowledged that, as she watched Bloom raise his son Flynn, 11, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, it changed her perspective on becoming a parent.

“I got to see what a great dad he was with his first child Flynn,” she said. “That definitely primally influenced me. Something inside of me said: ‘You. Mid-30s. This man is nice. Must breed.”

She also noted that through becoming a mother, her “definition of success” has shifted to “[Daisy’s] happiness”.

“My daughter has reshaped my life, my perspective, and given me a love I’ve never had before,” she added.

