Katrina Kaif’s Journey In Bollywood: From Girl Next Door To Action Heroine

Katrina Kaif has clocked in 19 years in the film Industry. The actress who has given countless blockbusters and heartwarming performances is being celebrated today by fans for her long successful career. Kaif tied the knot less than a year ago in December 2021 with Vicky Kaushal and is currently waiting for the release of her upcoming film Phone Bhoot. While she rules millions of hearts today her humble beginnings were not the same.

Katrina Kaif started her career as a model and slowly went on to establish herself as the leading lady. Kaif worked with all the top actors in the early 2000s and also gave many blockbusters, still, she often wasn’t considered as the top drama actress. Katrina who was often cast as the girl next door, or the blonde chick ended up with comedy scripts that turned out to be a gamble. Still the actress remained persistent and soon enough she became one of the most bankable stars today. From romantic comedies like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? to Sooryavanshi and Tiger Zinda Hai the journey has been long but a celebratory one.

Some of Katrina’s early successful releases include Salman Khan’s Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? and Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Welcome, Namastey London with Akshay Kumar, Race with Saif Ali Khan, and many more. Most of all, the films saw Katrina play the love interest, the sweet girl but not the leading factor. Bollywood at the time didn’t consider actresses bankable, however, we believe Katrina was one of the few actresses that changed the mindset.

Around 2008, Katrina moved on to more serious roles. In films like Yuvvraaj, New York, De Dana Dan, and Raajneeti, Kaif tried to present her performance even if the audience didn’t accept it easily the actress continued on. With Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, it became evident that Katrina is just the glam factor of her films. After being part of the industry for a decade she finally took control of her career and how the audience perceived her work. She continued to experiment and find her forte and hone the skills that she had.

Katrina remained at the top, whether it was in comedy roles or drama, or item songs, Katrina showed that she is capable of it all. Around 2010 items songs the most important part of a Bollywood film, and Katrina like many other stars also part took in the trend. However, she is the only actress who came out of the phase unscathed. While on one side item songs were looked down upon, Katrina turned them into something everyone can enjoy. With Chikni Chameli and Sheila Ki Jawani, item songs changed from being the glamour quotient to dance numbers.

She finally turned the table by becoming an action heroine in films like Dhoom 3, Bang Bang!, Phantom, Tiger Zinda Hai, and now in the upcoming film Tiger 3. Katrina has changed the image of an action heroine in Bollywood and has also been part of its evolution. Katrina has truly seen the evolution of Bollywood’s female characters from damsel in distress to the spy who does the saving.

Apart from the turbulent yet successful career, Katrina’s personal life and controversies also made headlines quite often. It was her elegance and class offscreen that continued to win hearts across the country and the globe. While Katrina has often shied away from the camera when talking about her personal life, the actress is known to set the record straight when needed. Fans couldn’t help but praise Kaif when he opened up about the fake narrative about a tiff with Alia Bhatt who at the time was dating Kaif’s ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

In an interview, she said, “There’s a lot of enjoyment and comfort when Alia and I are together.” The two are very supportive of each other professionally as well as personally. They will also be seen sharing screen space with Priyanka Chopra for the upcoming film Jee Lee Zara.

