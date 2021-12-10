Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Footage Gets A 100 Crore Rupees Offer From OTT Platform

In case you haven’t heard from the news channels, social media updates and well, everywhere, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9. The happy couple flew to Rajasthan earlier this week with their friends and family for the wedding festivities that began with a star-studded sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies. Today, they got married in Sawai Madhopur at Six Senses Fort.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding has been dubbed as a private affair, so much so that it sparked a meme fest with fans poking fun at the secrecy of the entire affair. Turns out, there’s high demand for private wedding’s footage. An OTT platform has thrown in a bid to buy exclusive rights to the wedding footage. And it’s as high as 100 crore rupees. As per reports on Pinkvilla, an offer has already been made. “It’s a common trend in the west for celebrities to sell off their wedding footage and images to magazines and at times even channels, as there are a lot of fans who wish to witness all that happened in the life-changing event of their idol. The streaming giant is planning to bring in the same trend in India too and to kick off their wedding franchise, they have offered ₹ 100 crores to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal,” said Pinkvilla’s source.

For an event where paparazzi were able to get little or no sneak peeks, the hype in the media industry is not surprising. However, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s teams haven’t responded to the reports and there’s no telling if they’ll agree to sell the footage at this point.

But the reports do mention that it would have to be an offer they can’t refuse, “It’s up to Katrina and Vicky to decide on the future course of action. There is a possibility of them letting go of the offer and there is also a possibility of them collaborating with this giant as they want their fans to witness all that happened in the palace.”

It looks like we’re getting an episodic revolving around Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding on a streaming site pretty soon.

Cover image: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

