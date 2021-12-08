Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Sangeet Playlist Has 'Kala Chasma' And Other Bollywood Songs

Preparation for the next big Bollywood wedding is currently underway. Actress Katrina Kaif (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Namaste London) and actor Vicky Kaushal (Sardar Udham, Masaan) are officially tying the knot with the celebrations kickstarting as of today, December 7. The couple flew to Rajasthan on Monday this week where their family and close friends will be joining them for the wedding that will take place on December 9. As the sangeet and mehendi ceremonies commence, there has been a slew of updates on the wedding which is going to be quite the star-studded event.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s sangeet ceremony will reportedly be attended by their friends from the Bollywood industry including Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Hrithik Roshan, Neha Dhupia, Kabir Khan and more. The ceremony has quite a few highlights starting with the playlist. According to several reports, the event will see performances on songs from movies featuring the stars. A report from India Today mentions that the evening will also see the bridal couple performing on ‘Kala Chashma’ from Katrina Kaif’s film Baar Baar Dekho (2016) starring Kaif and Siddharth Malhotra.

Another song from the film that made the tracklist is ‘Nachde Ne Saare’. In addition to these songs, they will also perform on ‘Teri Ore’ a song from the actress’ 2008 film Singh Is King where she was cast opposite Akshay Kumar. As per Pinkvilla‘s reports, the stage will be set for performances from the bride vs groom’s side. There are reportedly strict measures in place to keep Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding celebrations private including a no-phone policy at the venues.

Katrina and Vicky had been seeing each other for a while and made several appearances together before they got engaged at director Kabir Khan’s home during Diwali celebrations. The couple is all set to get married at Six Sense Fort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on December 9.

