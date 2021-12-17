Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Will Work Together For This Project; Here Are The Details

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9 and days later, the internet is still obsessed with the breathtaking images from their wedding celebrations. The couple is undeniably beautiful together. And yet, they have never worked together. Well, Katrina has expressed her desire to work with Vicky in a movie at some point but fans are yet to see their pairing on screen together. As it turns out, the two will be working together soon.

According to ETimes, Vicky and Katrina are all set to share screen space and are attached to collaborate on an upcoming project. Before you get too excited, you must know that the special project is not a movie, but a commercial. Nonetheless, it’s a start. The news portal’s source revealed, “Vicky and Katrina have apparently been offered a health product and will be shooting for it very soon.”

They might also sign up for another brand shoot for a luxury brand apart from this project. This will be their first onscreen stint after their highly publicised wedding. Fans have been waiting to see Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in a movie for a while now. In the last few years, they have sparked fan theories of getting together IRL and on-screen in popular interviews like the one with Film Companion where they bonded over their acting careers. So their collaboration is long overdue for a myriad of reasons.

As the newlyweds return to Mumbai after their marriage ceremonies, they are gearing up for a full slate on the career front. Katrina Kaif will soon be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal will be working on The Immortal Ashwathama. Looks like we’ll have to wait for a while before their schedules (and the stars) line up for a movie featuring the duo. We know it’s going to be good. This is how they look together, after all –

Cover image: Instagram

