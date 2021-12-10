Katie Taylor vs Firuza Sharipova live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV

Katie Taylor puts her unbeaten record and lightweight belts on the line on Saturday night, as she takes on Firuza Sharipova at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

Taylor is 19-0 with six knockouts to her name, having last fought in September when she outpointed Jennifer Han.

The former Olympic, world and European champion comes up against Sharipova here, with the Kazakhstani (14-1, 8 KOs) unbeaten since her 2016 debut.

Taylor’s status as undisputed champion and her hopes of a huge clash with unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano could both disappear if she loses to WBA mandatory challenger Sharipova.

Here’s everything you need to know about this weekend’s fight.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is it?

Taylor vs Sharipova will take place on Saturday 11 December.

The prelims will begin at 6pm GMT, with the ring walks for Taylor vs Sharipova expected to take place at around 8.45pm.

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on monthly subscription service DAZN, which is available for £7.99 per month by clicking here.

What are the odds?

Benn: 1/8

Algieri: 9/2

Full card

Conor Benn in training ahead of his fight against Chris Algieri (Getty Images)

Conor Benn vs Chris Algieri

Katie Taylor vs Firuza Sharipova

Robbie Davies Jr vs Henry Lundy

Caoimhin Agyarko vs Noe Larios Jr

Joe Cordina vs Miko Khatchatryan

Joe McGrail vs Francisco Rodriguez

Callum French vs Rustem Fatkhullin

Jordan Gill vs Alan Isaias Luques Castillo

Paddy Lacey vs Vasif Mamedov

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Katie Taylor vs Firuza Sharipova live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV