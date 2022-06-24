Katie Price set to be sentenced for breaching restraining order against ex-husband’s fiancé

Katie Price will be sentenced on Friday for breaching a restraining order against her ex-husband’s fiancé.

The former glamour model and reality TV star, 44, pleaded guilty earlier this year to breaching the five-year restraining order.

A court has previously heard Price sent abusive messages to Kieran Hayler about his fiancée, Michelle Penticost, in January.

The 44-year-old had been banned from contacting Ms Penticost directly or indirectly under the terms of a restraining order imposed in June 2019.

Price pleaded guilty in March and was warned she faces going to jail.

She is set to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Friday morning for sentencing.

Additional reporting by Press Association.

