Katie Price has been given a 16-week suspended prison sentence for drink drinking while also disqualified and uninsured.

The former glamour model has also been banned from driving for two years following a crash near her home in Sussex earlier this year.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Katie Price handed suspended jail sentence for drink driving