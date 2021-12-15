Katie Price handed suspended jail sentence for drink driving

Katie Price has been given a 16-week suspended prison sentence for drink drinking while also disqualified and uninsured.

The former glamour model has also been banned from driving for two years following a crash near her home in Sussex earlier this year.

