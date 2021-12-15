Katie Price handed suspended jail sentence for drink-driving

Katie Price has been given a 16-week suspended prison sentence for drink-driving while also disqualified and uninsured.

The former glamour model has also been banned from driving for two years following a crash near her home in Sussex earlier this year.

The 43-year-old was sentenced at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday after admitting drink-driving, driving while disqualified and without insurance during the incident on 28 September.

She was given a jail sentence suspended for 12 months, as well as 100 hours of unpaid work, 20 sessions of rehabilitation work with probation and the driving ban. She will also pay £213 in costs, with the court told she already owes it £7,358.

Ms Price was arrested in September after crashing her car on the B2135 near Partridge Green.

The incident happened at around 6.20am in the morning, when Ms Price was heading to a friend’s house, the court previously heard.

Following the collision, she told police: “I took drugs, I should not be driving, I admit it all.” She was also taken to hospital following the car crash.

At the time of her arrest, Ms Price’s family had said they had “for some time been concerned about Kate’s wellbeing and overall mental health”.

Her mother also urged people to “be kind” after her daughter was arrested.

The reality TV star’s sentencing had been deferred until 15 December to allow her to have treatment at the Priory Centre.

Additional reporting by Associated Press

