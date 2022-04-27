Katie Kenyon: Man charged with murder of missing mother

A man has been charged with the murder of missing mother Katie Kenyon.

Andrew Burfield, of Todmorden Road, Burnley is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court at 10am on Thursday.

The 50-year-old was originally arrested for kidnap before being arrested on suspicion of the murder of Ms Kenyon on Tuesday.

Ms Kenyon, a 33-year-old mother of two from Padiham, near Burnley, was last seen at around 9.30am on Friday 22 April.

It is believed she travelled in a Ford Transit van from from Burnley towards the Bolton by Bowland area.

More follows…

