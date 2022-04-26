Katie Kenyon: Man arrested on suspicion of murder, as police fear missing woman ‘no longer alive’

Police searching for missing mother Katie Kenyon believe she is “no longer alive” and have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

A 50-year-old man, who was initially arrested for kidnap, has now been arrested for the 33-year-old’s murder and remains in custody where he is being questioned about her disappearance.

The missing woman has not been seen by her worried family since last Friday morning when she was seen getting into a van in Burnley, Lancashire.

A statement from Lancashire Police on Tuesday afternoon said: “A man arrested on suspicion of the kidnap of Katie Kenyon has this afternoon been further arrested on suspicion of her murder.

“Whilst Katie has not yet been found, we are now working on the basis that she is sadly no longer alive.”

Ms Kenyon’s family have been told about the most recent arrest and are being supported by specialist officers.

