Katie Kenyon: Man appears in court charged with murdering missing mother-of-two

A man charged with murdering a Lancashire mother who has not been seen for nearly a week has appeared in court.

Katie Kenyon, 33, has been missing since Friday morning when police believe she travelled in a van from Burnley.

Andrew Burfield, 50, of Todmorden Road in the town, was on Wednesday charged with murdering the mother-of-two.

He appeared before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court shortly after 10am on Thursday morning. He was remanded into custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on Friday.

Ms Kenyon, from Padiham, was last seen at around 9.30am on Friday when it is thought she travelled in a Ford Transit van which left Burnley towards the Bolton-by-Bowland area of north Lancashire.

A man is due in court accused of the murder of missing mother Katie Kenyon (Lancashire Constabulary/PA) (PA Media)

Police said her family, who said Ms Kenyon’s disappearance is out of character, have thanked well wishers for their support but have asked that people respect their privacy at this time.

Lancashire Police said on Tuesday they believe Ms Kenyon is dead.

The force said her family has been made aware of the development and continues to be supported by specialist officers.

On Wednesday detectives carried out searches at a remote beauty spot.

More than 60 specialist search officers from four police forces were scouring Gisburn Forest in the Ribble Valley looking for her.

The hunt for Ms Kenyon involved police and fire service officers, dog teams, mounted police, mountain rescue volunteers and drones.

