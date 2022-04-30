Katie Kenyon: Body found in search for missing mother-of-two

A body has been found in the search for missing mother Katie Kenyon, police have confirmed.

The 33-year-old had not been seen or heard from for several days, with her family saying her disappearance was totally out of character.

She was reported missing after she was last seen at around 9.30am on Friday (22 April) getting into a silver Ford transit van with a man in Burnley.

Police on Saturday confirmed the body of a woman had been found in an area of the Forest of Bowland.

Detectives were on Monday granted more time to quiz a 50-year-old man from Burnley who was arrested on suspicion of kidnap.

They said the man who was arrested is known to Ms Kenyon, but did not disclose more information about their relationship.

He was charged with murdering Ms Kenyon on Wednesday night and appeared before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning. He was remanded into custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on Friday.

Katie Kenyon’s body has been found after disappearing five days ago in Burnley (PA Media)

On Tuesday afternoon police, mountain rescue teams and fire crews all combined efforts to comb parts of Gisburn Forest in Lancashire’s Ribble Valley.

Police also previously issued a photograph of the silver Transit van as they appealed for anyone who saw the vehicle, or has dashcam footage, to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Al Davies, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “I would appeal again for anyone who was in the Bolton-by-Bowland area on Friday and saw anything suspicious to get in touch, especially if they saw the silver van or Katie alone or in company.

“Please do come and speak to us even if you think the information you have may not be important.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 800 of April 24 or you can contact us through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020119P01-PO1

Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

