Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III make red carpet debut as a couple

Katie Holmes has appeared on the red carpet with her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III for the first time.

The pair were photographed with their arms around one another at The Moth’s Silver Ball on Thursday 26 May in New York City.

Holmes, 43, wore a yellow pleated gown with black sandal heels, while Grammy-nominated musician Wooten, 33, donned a dark teal suit with a black shirt and black shoes.

The couple were seen publicly for the first time last month, when they were photographed walking hand-in-hand through NYC’s Central Park.

The Dawson’s Creek actor had previously been dating chef and restaurateur Emilio Vitolo Jr, but their relationship reportedly ended in May 2021.

The Moth’s Silver Ball celebrated the event’s 25th anniversary and honoured former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne, whose Broadway show, American Utopia, included Wooten’s performance.

Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III attend The Silver Ball: The Moth’s 25th Anniversary Gala honoring David Byrne at Spring Studios (Getty Images for The Moth)

Wooten played the guitar, sand and danced in the show, which went on hiatus for 18 months during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It returned to Broadway in early 2022, but staged its final performance on 3 April.

E! News quoted a source as saying: “Katie is excited about seeing someone and is very happy. She enjoys having someone in her life and he is very kind and good to her.”

Holmes was previously married to Tom Cruise and shares a 16-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, with him.

She was later linked to Jamie Foxx, who she dated for six years before they reportedly ended their relationship in May 2019.

The Alone Together star is very private about her love and family life, but shared a rare insight into her relationship with Suri in a 2020 interview with InStyle.

She told the publication: “I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality.

“To make sure she’s 100 per cent herself and strong, confident and able. And to know it.”

