Katie Britt beats Mo Brooks after Trump switches his endorsement in Alabama Senate primary

Katie Boyd Britt beat Representative Mo Brooks in the runoff race to win the Republican nomination for Senate in Alabama after former president Donald Trump endorsed her.

Mr Trump took credit for Ms Britt’s victory on his Truth Social networking platform.

“With the great ALABAMA win by Katie Britt tonight, I am please to announce that WE (MAGA!) are 12 WINS & ZERO LOSSES in US Senate Primary races this cycle”, he said. This came despite the fact that Mr Trump’s endorsements fell flat when he endorsed former Senator David Perdue against incumbent Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia and Representative Nancy Mace in South Carolina’s 1st district beat his preferred candidate Katie Arrington.

