Katie Boulter cries as she dedicates Wimbledon win to grandmother who died two days ago

An emotional Katie Boulter broke down in tears as she stunned former world No1 Karolina Pliskova at Wimbledon, achieving the greatest moment of her career so far.

The British wildcard dedicated the win to her late grandmother, who passed away on Tuesday.

She also thanked the crowd for inspiring her to victory in her debut match on Centre Court.

“My gran passed away two days ago, so I’d like to dedicate that to her today,” Boulter said.

She will face Harmony Tan in the third round on Saturday.

