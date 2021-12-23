Kate Winslet has admitted she “couldn’t stop crying” when she reunited with Leonardo DiCaprio after three years apart.

Winslet and DiCaprio famously starred together in James Cameron’s 1997 romance drama The Titanic as Rose and Jack, respectively. Winslet was 21 years old at the time of filming, while DiCaprio was 22.

The pair reunited 12 years later for Sam Mendes’s drama Revolutionary Road, in which they played a troubled married couple.

Winslet and DiCaprio recently met again in Los Angeles for the first time in three years.

Speaking about the moment, the Emmy award-winner told The Guardian: “I couldn’t stop crying. I’ve known him for half my life!”

The 46-year-old continued: “It’s not as if I’ve found myself in New York or he’s been in London and there’s been a chance to have dinner or grab a coffee and a catch up.

“We haven’t been able to leave our countries. Like so many friendships globally, we’ve missed each other because of Covid. He’s my friend, my really close friend. We’re bonded for life.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Winslet discussed ageism in the “film and TV community”.

“Middle-aged women have long been underestimated, disrespected and disregarded in the film and television community, and now that’s changing,” she said.

“Look at the actresses who won at the Emmys. None of us were in our twenties by any means, and that’s cool! I feel way cooler as a forty-something actress than I ever imagined I would.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Kate Winslet ‘couldn’t stop crying’ when she was reunited with Leonardo DiCaprio