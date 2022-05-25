Kate Moss denies Amber Heard’s claim that Johnny Depp pushed her down the stairs

Posted on May 25, 2022 0

Kate Moss has told court that Johnny Depp never pushed her down the stairs, as she gave less than three minutes of testimony during the actor’s defamation trial on Wednesday (25 May).

Appearing via a video stream from Gloucestershire, England, Ms Moss said that while on holiday in Jamaica, Mr Depp “never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs”.

Referencing the incident, she added that she “slid” down the stairs when the pair were leaving their room and that Mr Depp carried her back and got her medical attention.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Kate Moss denies Amber Heard’s claim that Johnny Depp pushed her down the stairs