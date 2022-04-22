Kate Middleton’s stylish blazer and trousers come straight from the high street – here are the dupes to shop

In support of the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, helping those affected by the ongoing conflict, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) on Thursday 21 April. The royal couple met with aid workers returning from Ukraine to learn more about the appeal that has raised almost $400m (£311.3m).

No stranger to a trend, or a high street brand, Kate layered a simple a neutral blazer (£285, Reiss.com) with classic black cigarette trousers (£75, Lkbennett.com), a white t-shirt and black heels to showcase another timeless look for spring.

This isn’t the first time we have seen the duchess don this blazer – she also wore it when visiting RAF Brize Norton back in September – and as per the “Kate-effect”, the Reiss design is almost sold out with limited stock in UK size 8-16.

Naturally though, we’re obsessed. The twill blazer features wide peak lapels with tortoiseshell buttons and we love the clean style that could be easily accessorised – Kate herself included a Ukrainian flag badge – to nail smart-casual at work.

So, if you’re inspired to recreate her latest tailored look, we’ve found almost identical styles to help you add the staple to your wardrobe for less.

Reiss Larsson double breasted twill blazer camel: £288, Reiss.com

While the Reiss blazer is almost sold out in neutral, it is available in most sizes of the camel colour. The warmer shade is also fully lined with a soft finish perfect for every season. Only £3 more expensive than her original, this is a guaranteed way to recreate the duchesses look.

Mint Velvet linen cotton blend twill blazer natural: £149, Johnlewis.com

(Mint Velvet)

For something similar to the neutral colour of Kate’s blazer, why not try this Mint Velvet tailored blazer. Made from the same twill blend with a neat collar neckline, this smart design is a great alternative for formal occasions. At almost half the price, this is a real bargain.

Zara tailored double-breasted blazer ecru: £59.99, Zara.com

Another great dupe for the Reiss blazer, this one from Zara features a lapel collar, shoulder pads and textured gold buttons. The affordable alternative would pair great with slim leg black trousers or dressed down with a pair of straight leg jeans.

LK Bennett Frieda navy crepe cigarette trousers: £62, Lkbennett.com

(LK Bennett)

Complete the look with Kate’s very own cigarette trousers in navy. The midnight colour is available in most sizes online. Wear the straight leg cut with a suit jacket or a crisp white t-shirt for a classic seasonal outfit.

Karen Millen compact stretch high waist tailored trousers: £57, Karrenmillen.com

(Karen Millen)

Designed in a soft stretch fabric with a flattering high waist, these trousers are perfect for styling as Kate does with a neutral blazer for a day-to-night look. On sale for £57, this is an offer you do not want to miss.

MANGO slim fit suit trousers: £29.99, Mango.com

With stylish dart detail, a straight leg design and a light flowy fabric, these trousers may be the statement staple your wardrobe needs. High street favourite Mango even have a matching suit jacket (£49.99, Mango.com) to elevate the look. At just £29.99, you can’t really go wrong.

