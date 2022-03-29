Kate Middleton’s polka dot dress is from this designer brand – here are the dupes to buy

In honour of the late Prince Philip’s life, a memorial service took place at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday 29 March. The Service of Thanksgiving was attended by members of the royal family, with the Queen leading the event.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived with their eldest two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Kate wore a long-sleeve polka dot gown, accessorising with a wide-brimmed hat, adorned with feathers, pearl earrings and a cream clutch bag.

While Kate is no stranger to wearing items from high street brands, the dress in question is by Alessandra Rich, which is now sold out, but was priced at £1,698. With embellishments on the shoulder, a belt to cinch in the waist, and a knee-length slit in the pleated skirt, she looked as chic as ever.

Judging by the duchesses previous outfits, she’s a big lover of all things polka dot – having worn an Emelia Wickstead shirt dress, and a silk shirt in March last year.

So, if you’re taken by Kate’s latest dotty dress, we’ve found a number of similar styles from the high street to help you recreate the look for less.

Read more:

& Other Stories rhinestone button midi dress: £40, Stories.com

(& Other Stories )

With the same embellished detailing on the shoulders as the duchesses midi dress, as well as a slit just beyond the knee, this & Other Stories number may just be the most convincing replica we’ve seen. And at just £40, you really can’t go wrong.

Buy now

Asos Design high neck smock maxi dress in contrast dobby spot: £38, Asos.com

Another great dupe for the Alessandra Rich dress. This one features the same high neckline and exaggerated sleeves. We’d recommend adding a small black belt (£10, Asos.com) if you want to accentuate your waist a little more.

Buy now

Girl In Mind cass long sleeves split leg midi dress polka: £40, Silkfred.com

(Silk Fred )

Cinched in at the waist and featuring a side slit, this long-sleeve midi is a great option if you’re looking for a polka dot dress. It looks as though it’ll just skim the thigh, making it an ideal length for formal occasions. At more than 95 per cent cheaper than Kate’s this is a real bargain.

Buy now

(Whistles)

Kate is known for loving high street brands, as well as designers, and she’s been spotted in Whistles designs multiple times over, so we think she might like this one. It has ruched detailing, and a fitted bodice, which we think will accentuate your silhouette.

Buy now

(La Redoute)

For something adhering to the slight pleated nature of Kate’s dress, why not try this La Redoute design. It features the same high neck detailing and looks as though it’ll cinch you in at the waist thanks to the matching belt.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on polka dot dresses and other fashion offers, try the links below:

Love the looks that the Duchess of Cambridge serves up? Read our guide to her favourite high street brands

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Kate Middleton’s polka dot dress is from this designer brand – here are the dupes to buy