Kate Middleton wears down-to-earth Zara blazer in first event since platinum jubilee

The Duchess of Cambridge has stepped out wearing a chic blazer from Zara, her first visit since the high fashion platinum jubilee weekend.

Kate Middleton was back to work on Wednesday as she visited the Little Village baby bank in London. The mom of three met with members of the organisation to learn more about how the charity provides families with essential supplies for children up to age five.

The 40-year-old duchess opted for business casual attire, wearing black trousers and a $70 (£50) blazer from Zara. The cream-coloured blazer featured shoulder pads and an inverted lapel for a stylish look.

Kate paired the affordable blazer with a white tee shirt, and previously worn wide-legged trousers by Roland Mouret. Her accessories were minimal with a woven clutch bag and a pair of gold drop earrings.

The clean blazer, which is almost out of stock on the Zara website, ranges in sizes XS to XL and comes in a variety of colours.

The Duchess of Cambridge is known for her trendsetting fashion, oftentimes wearing items which sell-out in a matter of hours, most commonly known as the “Kate effect”. While the price range for Kate’s designer items might be out of reach for some, she isn’t one to shy away from more affordable clothing.

Back in January 2022, Kate was seen wearing a pair of wide-legged navy trousers from British brand Jigsaw as she visited the Foundling Museum in London. In February of this year, she wore a $90 (£60) red Zara blazer during a trip to the University of Copenhagen, as an homage to the Danish flag.

Kate Middleton’s visit to Little Village marked her first royal engagement since celebrations for the Queen’s platinum jubilee concluded on Sunday. The four-day bank holiday saw members of the royal family dressed in their finest jubilee fashion.

Duchess of Cambridge steps out in £50 blazer from Zara after jubilee weekend (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Kate showcased her style at Thursday’s Trooping the Colour ceremony, where she wore a white blazer dress by Alexander McQueen, and a navy blue and white Philip Treacy hat. She turned heads with a pair of sapphire and diamond drop earrings, which once belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

On Friday’s Service of Thanksgiving, the duchess arrived at St Paul’s Cathedral in London wearing a fitted pale yellow coat dress by Emilia Wickstead and a matching hat from Philip Treacy.

To close out the festivities, the duchess opted for a custom fuchsia pink dress by Stella McCartney as she watched the Platinum Jubilee Pageant with the Duke of Cambridge and their three children – Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince George, four.

