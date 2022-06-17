Kate Middleton wears a polka dot dress for Ascot debut – get the look for less with these dupes

The Duchess of Cambridge – Kate Middleton – made her debut appearance at the Royal Ascot races on Friday (17 June).

Dressed in a polka dot midi dress designed by Alessandra Rich along with a brown hat with white floral detailing, she looked elegant as ever.

Kate’s ensemble has once again proved her sartorial status and provided inspiration for those who are attending special occasions this summer, be that weddings or indeed the races.

The midi dress in question features a high neck and a slight ruffle detailing, and of course, it is cinched in at the waist with a belt – a silhouette that the duchess frequently gravitates towards.

If you’re dotty for Kate’s dress, but don’t have the royal budget to match, we’ve found the affordable dupes that serve up a very similar look that will work well for all your events this summer.

Given Kate Middleton’s preference for an A-line silhouette, it’s no surprise that her midi for her Ascot debut was just that. Luckily, this Hobbs design features a fit and flare cut that looks as though it’ll cinch you in at the waist. It also has long sleeves and a high neck, much like the dress in question.

Kate Middleton is no stranger to a pussybow having worn a blouse of this style before, so we think she’d love this design. While it’s not as fitted as the OG Alessandra Rich number, we think it’s the ideal throw-on-and-go dress that can be dressed up with heels or down with trainers.

If you love the look of Kate’s polka dot design but want something that offers a little more skin on show, this Reformation design is ideal. The sweetheart neckline is delicate, while the button-up detailing means you can choose how much leg is on show.

New Look white spot ruched sleeve tiered midi dress: £27.99, Newlook.com

When it comes to polka dot dress designs, New Look has a strong line-up. But it’s this tiered design that we thought offers the best option for any occasion this summer.

Little Mistress polka dot tiered midi dress in cream: £40, Asos.com

With a pretty key hole detailing and a tiered hem, this cream midi offers the perfect alternative to Kate’s. It looks as though it’ll still cinch you in at the waist, but offers a slightly more vintage vibe.

