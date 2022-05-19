Kate Middleton wears a designer coral dress – we’ve found some dupes

Kate Middleton stepped out in summer brights yesterday, wearing a stunning Emilia Wickstead coral coat dress in keeping with her classic, signature style. The Duchess of Cambridge was attending a royal garden party, and just like the rest of us, embraced the recent sunny weather.

With The Queen’s jubilee quickly approaching, all eyes will undoubtedly be on Kate’s wardrobe. This particular look featured the chic dress, which has a tailored fit, long sleeves, pleats and waistband detailing, plus matching heels and a Jane Taylor fascinator.

While the coat dress in question isn’t available online, we’ve found a similar sleeved Emilia Wickstead piece for an eye-watering £1,710.

While most of us don’t have that kind of budget, it needn’t stand in the way of emulating The Duchess’s elegance.

We’ve done the hard work for you by scanning the virtual shelves to find some affordable dupes. Kate herself is partial to wearing outfits from high street brands, so we think she’d royally approve of these purse-friendly takes on her coat dress.

Read more:

(Karen Millen)

This tailored tuxedo dress has a sleek wrap design, complete with a satin-finish tie belt and lapels. A colourful summer outfit option suitable for weddings, nights out, and perhaps your own garden party, this is the closest dupe we’ve found. The pop of coral would work perfectly paired with matching heels, and perhaps some metallic accessories.

Buy now

(Wolf & Badger)

As an homage to Kate, this dress closely mirrors the timeless style The Duchess of Cambridge favours. The draped coral silk is cinched in at the waist with a wrap tie, and its calf-length shape creates a classic silhouette.

Plus, the collar and buttoned-up sleeves add a contrasting smartness to the flowing princess-esque sleeves and skirt. Although still an investment buy, this dress does have the Duchess written all over it.

Buy now

(Phase Eight)

If you’re seeking a similar cut to Kate’s coat dress, but tend to stick to more muted colours, this is the neutral buy for you. The mid-length sleeves are a flattering-looking shape, finished with a frill. There are concealed buttons which create an outline much like The Duchess’s Emilia Wickstead dress too. Sleek darts add a smooth shift shape, and the pockets – as ever – earn extra bonus points.

Buy now

We’ve found a range of jubilee merchandise to shop ahead of the event, from mugs to art prints

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Kate Middleton wears a designer coral dress – we’ve found some dupes