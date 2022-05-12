Kate Middleton wears £170 Cefinn blouse during Scotland trip: We’ve found the best high street dupes

Kate Middleton’s style is favourited by a huge number of women across the country. Ever since she joined the royal family, the Duchess of Cambridge’s looks have featured in countless fashion magazines, trend reports and personal Pinterest boards.

Whether it’s a polka dot dress, cargo pants or a classic trench coat, you can be sure that if Kate Middleton wears it, people want it. And, with a classic and elegant style, it’s easy to see why.

From attending royal soirées to primary school visits, the best part about The Duchess’s style is that it is attainable. We regularly spot the royal in jeans, trainers and of course, more formal dresses should the occasion call for it.

High street brands are regularly worn too, with M&S, & Other Stories and Accessorize all featuring in the royal wardrobe.

But, on occasions where the items aren’t too affordable – like in the case of this £170 blouse from Samantha Cameron’s fashion label, Cefinn – we’re here to find the best dupes so you can still take style inspiration without the hefty price tag.

(Dancingleopard.co.uk)

Our lowest priced option in the list, this navy blouse is a great dupe of the Cefinn version, just in a darker colourway. Made from 100 per cent recycled polyester and available in a wide range of fun prints, this is an easy day to night outfit that can be worn time and time again with jeans, trousers, skirts and pretty much any style of bottoms.

(Karenmillen.com)

If there was one high street store that screamed Kate Middleton style, it would probably be Karen Millen. Known for workwear essentials, great formal dresses and elegant everyday wear, anyone looking to re-create The Duchess’s wardrobe may want to look here first. This blouse has a slighty shiny finish, high neck and gathered cuffs that oozes sophistication.

(Dorothyperkins.com)

As an alternative to Kate’s daytime blouse try this one from Dorothy Perkins which we think has more of a nighttime glam feel. Made from polyester and elastane it has a satin finish with the same cuffed sleeves and high neck as the others we’ve featured.

Vero Moda high necked long sleeve blouse: £38, Veromoda.com

(Veromoda.com)

Now we know the OG blouse didn’t have buttons down the front, but for anyone breastfeeding, or people who like to get dressed after doing their make-up, then front buttons are quite the necessity. High necked and with cuff sleeves it still gives off the modest yet sophisticated vibe yet with a more casual twist.

