Kate Middleton visits baby bank to discuss cost-of-living crisis with mothers

Kate Middleton visited a baby bank in north-west London on Wednesday (8 June), where she praised volunteers for their continued support to the community during the cost-of-living crisis.

The Duchess of Cambridge also helped a mother of two pick out items at the Little Village hub in Brent, which provides clothing, toiletries, toys and even buggies to parents in need.

Kate picked out the book We’re Going on a Bear Hunt, explaining that it was one of her own children’s favourites.

