Kate Middleton swears by this £19.99 rosehip oil – we put it to the test

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, is likely to have one of the best skincare collections in the country. But what’s the secret to her glowing, flawless complexion? Well, apparently it’s Trilogy’s £19.99 rosehip oil, which, according to the brand, it sells one every two seconds around the world.

Packed full of potent ingredients, the product claims to be deeply moisturising, works wonders on scars and fine lines, and imparts a healthy-looking glow.

And, according to Us Weekly, both the duchess and her mother, Carole Middleton, use the anti-ageing treatment in their daily skincare regime to prevent fine lines and to add some extra radiance to their complexion.

Kate and her mum aren’t the only ones praising Trilogy’s hero product – it’s reportedly also a favourite among the likes of Victoria Beckham, Gwyneth Paltrow and Cara Delevingne. Here at IndyBest, we’re also huge fans of it – it even took the spot in our review of the best rosehip oils. So you can certainly trust its credentials.

If you’re looking to get a royal-approved healthy-looking glow, here’s everything you need to know about the £19.99 oil, including our review after we tested it.

Kate’s skincare saviour took the top spot in our review of the best rosehip oils, so it’s not only got the duchess’s seal of approval but also our expert tester’s. It’s “lightweight” and “non-greasy” and “a joy to apply as it sinks in nicely, leaving skin feeling supple and smooth”, noted our reviewer. With just two to three drops, it left their skin feeling “super moisturised”.

The crème de la crème is that it’s “light enough to be used under make-up”, which helps to give a “nice, healthy glow”, as opposed to leaving the skin like a “shiny canvas where our cosmetics would slip and slide”. Should you wish, our tester noted that you can “add a drop or two of the oil into your favourite moisturiser”. And, better still, it’s been “proven to improve the appearance of scars and stretch marks”.

At just £19.99, this is clearly a very affordable way to impart some extra glow into your skincare routine. And if it’s good enough for the duchess, it’s good enough for us.

