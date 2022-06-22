Kate Middleton steps behind camera as she meets with young creatives on Windrush Day

Kate Middleton stepped behind the lens for a change as practised using a camera during a meeting with young British–Caribbean creatives to mark Windrush Day.

The Duchess of Cambridge visited Brixton House in southeast London, alongside Prince William, and tried her hand at filming.

Visual artist Davinia Clarke, 22, who helped her operate a camera using a shoulder rig, said Kate had joked “you need a lot of upper body strength” to manoeuvre the equipment.

The royal couple then attended a workshop led by two production agencies, before speaking to a group of participants.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.