Kate Middleton re-wears emerald green gown at Royal Variety Performance

The Duchess of Cambridge has proven once more why more of us should be re-wearing some of our most beloved outfits, as she arrived at the Royal Variety Performance on Thursday in a gown she first wore two years ago.

The long-sleeved, emerald green sequin dress was designed by Jenny Packham and was first worn by Kate for an official tour of Pakistan with the Duke of Cambridge in October 2019.

This time around, Kate wore her hair curled to one side and accessorised the gown with a pair of gold earrings by Missoma and a simple green clutch bag.

This year’s Royal Variety Performance took place at the Royal Albert Hall.

Hosted by Alan Carr, the event saw performances from Ed Sheeran, Sir Rod Stewart and Jane McDonald.

Kate’s choice to re-wear a gown she already owns to the performance follows both she and Prince William encouraging celebrities to re-use old outfits at the inaugural awards ceremony for the Earthshot Prize.

At that event, Kate herself re-wore an old gown: an Alexander McQueen dress that she had worn previously at the Baftas in 2011.

Prince William also wore an old item, arriving in a green velvet jacket paired with “20-year-old” trousers.

Kate has re-worn numerous items from her wardrobe to public events in recent years.

Last year, she hosted a Q and A on Instagram in a $1,300 purple Gucci blouse with a pussy bow detail in the front, which she previously wore in March 2019 during a visit to Henry Fawcett Children’s Centre in London.

However, as noted by Marie Claire, Kate styled the blouse differently than Gucci, choosing to wear the blouse backwards with the buttons in the front rather than the back.

