Kate Middleton helped up red carpet steps by Tom Cruise as she and Prince William attend Top Gun premiere

Prince William and Kate Middleton have made their red carpet debut at the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick.

On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Leicester Square in London ahead of the film screening, with the duchess opting for an off-the-shoulder black and white gown by Roland Mouret for the occasion.

The duchess wore her hair in a sleek straight style, and accessorised with a black clutch and dangling star statement earrings.

Prince William also opted for a classic look, with the duke joining his wife on the red carpet in a classic blue velvet tuxedo jacket and black bow tie.

The royal couple were joined on the red carpet by Tom Cruise, who helped the duchess up a pair of steps at one point by offering his hand.

While speaking to reporters ahead of the premiere, Cruise also reportedly discussed the similarities he shares with the Duke of Cambridge, according to MyLondon.

“We have a lot in common. We both love England and we’re both aviators, we both love flying,” the actor said.

During the duke and duchess’s first red carpet event of the year, they were also accompanied by John Hamm, Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller, who plays the son of Cruise’s partner Goose from the original movie.

Prince William and Kate Middleton attend Top Gun: Maverick premiere (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The royal couple last attended a movie premiere in September, when they were accompanied by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at the UK premiere of No Time to Die at the Royal Albert Hall.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Kate Middleton helped up red carpet steps by Tom Cruise as she and Prince William attend Top Gun premiere