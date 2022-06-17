Kate Middleton channels Pretty Woman at Ascot as heatwave hits

The Duchess of Cambridge channelled Julia Roberts’ Pretty Woman character at the Royal Ascot races on Friday as she donned a polka-dot dress for the royal carriage procession.

Kate Middleton wore a white, high-neck polka-dot dress for the occasion, and matched it with a brown hat with a white flower detail.

In the 1990 film, Roberts’ character Vivian wears a brown polka-dot dress to the races, with a white hat and brown ribbon.

Kate was joined in the lead carriage by Prince William, and the couple were followed by a carriage which had Peter Phillips and his girlfriend Lindsay Wallace.

It marks just the fourth time the Duchess has attended the famous races. She attended for the first time in 2016, and also went to Ascot in 2017 and 2019.

Temperatures at the racecourse are predicted to reach 31C, but are likely to feel hotter.

In response to the UK’s heatwave, organisers have announced that the usually-strict dress code will not be enforced and that racegoers will be allowed to remove jackets and ties.

A spokesperson for Royal Ascot said: “This is all to do with the consideration of safety and guests are able to bring in soft drinks and water to stay hydrated and comfortable in this lovely weather.”

Kate joins the likes of Carrie Johnson, who has also been spotted at the races today.

The prime minister’s wife looked ready for the heat in a sleeveless cream dress and a hat featuring horse racing motifs on the top.

