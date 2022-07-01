Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ breaks three Guinness World Records

Kate Bush has broken three Guinness World Records with her track “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”.

The 1985 song soared up the charts after it was included in the fourth series of Stranger Things.

After the episode debuted, the song reached No on 17 June. It has since remained at the top of the charts.

Originally peaking at No 3, the song took a total of 36 years and 310 days to reach No 1, earning it the record for “Longest time for a track to reach No 1 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart”.

At 63, Bush has also taken the record for the ‘Oldest female artist to reach No 1 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart”.

The title was previously held by Cher, who was 52 when she broke the same record with her song “Believe”.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, Cher said “Bravo Kate”, adding: “Remember back in the day, when women had SHORT SELL BY DATES!?”

The re-surge in popularity for “Running Up That Hill” also meant there was a gap of 44 years and 83 days between Bush’s No 1s on the UK’s Official Singles Chart.

Her single “Wuthering Heights” hit No 1 in 1978, meaning Bush has also now taken the title for “Longest gap between No 1s on the UK’s Official Singles Chart”.

In an interview with Emma Barnett on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour Bush reacted to the new hysteria around the song: “The thought of all these really young people hearing the song for the first time and discovering it is, well, I think it’s very special.”

“I thought that the track would get some attention. But I just never imagined that it would be anything like this. It’s so exciting. But it’s quite shocking really, isn’t it? I mean, the whole world’s gone mad.” she continued.

