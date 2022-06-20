Kate Bush: Running Up That Hill reaches number one in UK

June 20, 2022

Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God), the single by Kate Bush, has topped the UK charts 37 years after it was first released.

The song came out in August 1985 and has since been made popular again by the Netflix sci-fi television series Stranger Things.

It features heavily in season 5, as one of the main characters’ favourite songs.

“I’m overwhelmed by the scale of affection and support the song is receiving and it’s all happening really fast”, Bush said on her website.

