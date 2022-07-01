Kate Bush criticises ‘poor quality’ fake merchandise after Stranger Things resurgence

Kate Bush has criticised the large amounts of “poor quality” fake merch that is reportedly circulating.

The English singer’s popularity has skyrocketed in the last few weeks, after her 1985 song “Running Up That Hill” was featured heavily in the latest season of Stranger Things.

After the Netflix series debuted, the song reached UK No 1 on 17 June. It has since remained at the top of the charts.

Amid Bush’s revived fame, she has released a message on her official website, warning fans of “unofficial merchandise”.

“I want to let you know about the amount of unofficial merchandise that’s out there,” she wrote.

“I haven’t seen it myself but I keep getting reports that there’s a huge amount: T-shirts, etc – some of which is very poor quality, some of which is pretty good and could be mistaken for being official.”

She added: “The only official merchandise is the already existing material that’s available through the official websites.”

Bush further praised Stranger Things’ newly released volume two, saying, “They’re just through the roof”.

“I am in awe. They’ve made something really spectacular.”

Recently, the singer broke three Guinness World Records, including the longest time for a track to reach No 1 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart, oldest female artist to reach No 1 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart, and longest gap between No 1s on the UK’s Official Singles Chart.

The Stranger Things season finale – released today (1 July) – sent fans into a tizzy after Netflix crashed during its release.

Read The Independent’s full review of season four volume 2 here.

Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix.

