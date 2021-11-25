Kate Beckinsale pranks ‘concerned’ daughter with risqué Madonna picture

Kate Beckinsale gave her daughter a shock after pretending that a risqué picture posted by Madonna was her own.

The actor forwarded the photo, which shows the singer exposing her fishnet-clad bottom from under a bed, to Lily, the daughter she shares with Michael Sheen.

Beckinsale then posted screenshots of their message exchange on her Instagram page, captioned: “Lily had a fright. God bless Madonna.”

Madonna recently posted a series of photographs that showed her posing partially nude in various positions in a bedroom.

Pretending one of the images was of herself, Beckinsale asked her daughter: “Do you think this is too much? Thing is my ass looks good.”

Lily, 22, then responded saying: “I’m a little confused I must say.”

Beckinsale later revealed that the picture belongs to Madonna, much to Lily’s relief.

“Like I’d ever,” Beckinsale said, adding: “I can’t believe you don’t recognise your own mother’s anus from under the bed.”

Lily said that a colleague came to check on her when she was worrying about the picture, but after her mother revealed it was a prank, Lily said she cried “tears of happiness”.

She said: “I wouldn’t even be embarrassed like for me if u posted that, I would be concerned.”

