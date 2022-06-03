Kartik Aaryan Wants To Join The Marvel Universe And The Reason Behind It Will Leave MCU Fans Thrilled

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently riding high on the phenomenal success of his recently released movie ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, recently expressed his desire to be a part of Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the Bollywood superstar’s statement has got desi-MCU fans quite excited, it’ll be interesting to see Kartik wish come true one day.

In a recent interaction with Filmfare, Kartik revealed that he recently watched Marvel’s ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ in theatres and was moved by the content they had created. “Recently, I saw Dr. Strange in the theatre, and I was like, I want to be part of a Marvel universe. They really know how to create magic,” Kartik said.

Sharing an update on Kartik’s recent released movie ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, trade expert Taran Adarsh confirmed that the horror-comedy helmed by Anees Bazmee has already minted Rs 141.75 crore at the box office (in the domestic circuit).

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is SUPERB in Week 2… The trend on weekdays is second-best *this year*, after #TKF… Will hit ₹ 150 cr on [third] Sat/Sun… [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr, Sun 12.77 cr, Mon 5.55 cr, Tue 4.85 cr, Wed 4.45 cr, Thu 4.21 cr. Total: ₹ 141.75 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/lfb90EfIN2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 3, 2022

While the enormous success of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ helped Hindi cinema shine at the box office once again, reports of Kartik replacing Akshay in ‘Housefull’ franchise had also started making rounds on the internet recently. But the young actor not only refuted all these reports but even impressed the audience with his quirky style. Read more about it here.

And with interesting projects like ‘Freddy’, ‘Shehzada’ and ‘Captain India’ in his kitty, Kartik Aaryan seems to have a busy year ahead.

Cover Image: Instagram

