Kartik Aaryan Reveals How Much Profit Share He Earned As 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' Crosses ₹150 Crore At The Box Office

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his movie Bhool Bhulaiya 2, which recently crossed ₹150 crore at the box office. The actor recently conducted a Ask Me Anything session on Twitter and answered some of the fans’ questions. During the fun session, Kartik revealed how much profit shared he had earned after Bhool Bhulaiya 2’s immense success, which MCU superhero he would like to play and much more.

A fan asked Aaryan on Twitter, “How much profit share you are getting out of this 150 crore?” He replied, “150 crore mein profit nahi. Fans ka pyaar mila hai !! Koi number usse bada nahin hota.”

150 cr mein profit nahi

Fans ka pyaar mila hai !!

Koi number usse bada nahin hota ❤️#AskKartik https://t.co/FDge180zsK — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) June 7, 2022

Another fan asked, “One #marvel superhero you would love to become – #Thor, #CaptainAmerica, #Spiderman, #DoctorStrange ???” Kartik replied and said, “Spidey.” Take a look at some of the more questions that Aaryan answered.

Aise kuchh apply nahi karta

Naturally aise hai

Thanx to mummy papa #GoodGenes#AskKartik https://t.co/SR6G9eM7TB — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) June 7, 2022

Eligible se taken toh karao phir marriage ki baat karenge. Eligible eligible mein single hi reh jaoonga #AskKartik https://t.co/eHYs2dStj4 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) June 7, 2022

If anyone could describe that feeling, they’ll be the biggest liars #AskKartik https://t.co/X3YmWMRrpE — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) June 7, 2022

Thank you so much ❤️

That was all because of my language coach and

Tandav was all because of #ChiniPrakash sir and team

Both were big challenges for me 🤙🏻🙏🏻

Glad the efforts are being appreciated #AskKartik https://t.co/LwlALZpfFW — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) June 7, 2022

Abhi lunch ke liye daant khaayi thi #Askkartik https://t.co/YXhs54LewX — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) June 7, 2022

