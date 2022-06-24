Kartik Aaryan Gets India's First McLaren GT from T-Series's Bhushan Kumar After 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Success

Kartik Aaryan has been gifted a new McLaren GT car by Bhushan Kumar after the success of his recent film Bhool Bhulaiya. The Bollywood actor shared a picture posing in front of his orange limited edition car with the Managing Director of T Series, Bhushan Kumar.

His caption read as “Chinese khaane ke liye nayi table gift mil gayi Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai suna tha. Itna bara hoga nahi pata tha India’s 1st McLaren Gt Agla gift Private jet sir”.

Kartik Aaryan wrote in his caption that he never expected that he would get such an amazing present by working hard. He added that Bhushan Kumar would give him a private jet next time. The Bhool Bhulaiya 2 actor was joking when he said that.

Bhool Bhulaiya 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu collected over Rs 184 crore in five weeks.

Kartik Aaryan has played the role of a psychic who is also a fraud. This film is a sequel of the Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiya that released in 2007. It also starred other actors such as Vidya Balan and Ameesha Patel in lead role.

