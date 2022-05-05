Karine Jean-Pierre to replace Jen Psaki as White House Press Secretary

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will succeed Jen Psaki as White House Press Secretary when Ms Psaki departs government service on 13 May, President Joe Biden said in a statement on Thursday.

“I am proud to announce that Karine Jean-Pierre will serve as the next White House Press Secretary,” said Mr Biden, who said Ms Jean-Pierre “not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job,” but would “continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people”.

“Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this Administration,” he said.

Ms Jean-Pierre, who will be the first openly LGBT+ and first Black person to serve as a president’s top spokesperson, has served as Ms Psaki’s top deputy since Mr Biden took office on 20 January 2021. She joined Mr Biden’s presidential campaign as chief of staff to then-Senator Kamala Harris in 2020, after serving as chief public affairs officer for MoveOn.org and as an NBC News political analyst.

