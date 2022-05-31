Karim Benzema and Virgil van Dijk star in Uefa Champions League team of the season

The 2021/22 Uefa Champions League team of the season has been named, with finalists Real Madrid and Liverpool FC providing four players each to the selection.

Named by a “Technical Observer Panel”, an eleven-man starting lineup has been chosen.

After his starring role in Madrid’s final win, Thibaut Courtois is named in goal, while teammate Karim Benzema gets the nod up front after a outstanding campaign that saw him finish as top competition scorer with 15 goals.

Luka Modric and Vinicius Junior, who scored the only goal in Paris on Saturday, also earn selection.

Liverpool’s quartet are defensively focussed, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Virgil van Dijk among a four-man defence that also includes Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger.

Fabinho anchors the midfield alongside Modric and Kevin De Bruyne, the sole representative of semi-finalists Manchester City.

Despite making the last four, no Villarreal player is named, with Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe completing the eleven after a six-goal, four-assist campaign that ended in the Round of 16.

In the individual awards, Benzema has been named Player of the Season after firing Real Madrid to a 14th European Cup crown and the Frenchman’s fifth since arriving in the Spanish capital.

Vinicius earned Young Player of the Season honours.

