Karan Johar Thinks No One Has Stardom Like SRK In Bollywood; Anil Kapoor Says 'There Is Always Someone Better'

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently spoke about how the younger generation of Bollywood actors don’t have stardom like old-generation actors. Johar said that superstardom was over in Bollywood and only Shah Rukh Khan has superstardom in Bollywood currently. Actor Anil Kapoor didn’t seem to agree with Johar’s comments and said that there will always be someone better and there will always be bigger stars.

During a recent interview with Film Companion, Karan Johar said that the aura Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar had was missing from the young generation of actors. He said “The magnetism, the aura, the mystery, I don’t think this generation has it. When I was at a party, and Mr Amitabh Bachchan, Mr Dilip Kumar walked in, Mr Shah Rukh Khan walked in, there were heads turning everywhere, I have seen it. That aura, everybody feeling their presence, that was power, that was stardom. That was glory. Today, everybody is much easier, more casual, more accessible, more available.”

He added, “I don’t think there’s going to be that kind of stardom anymore, I am not saying it’s a wrong or a right thing. It just doesn’t exist. I mean this generation has some of the most brilliant artistes, but do they have that magic, that aura? I don’t know, I am not so sure.”

Replying to Karan’s comments, Anil Kapoor said, “I don’t believe in that. There always will be someone better, always. There will always be someone bigger than the biggest. The universe and life is such. It sounds good, like ‘this is the one’, but they said the same about Elvis, and then Michael Jackson came.”

He further explained, “Of course, there will be bigger stars. He might walk into a room and create a sensation all over the world… He might be the biggest sensation in the world, on the planet. Aisa kuch nahi hai, I don’t think so. I’ve seen it in my 40-45 years, in every profession. They’ve said, ‘This is it, iske baad kuch nahi‘. What do you mean? There will be someone better, in every which way, as a talent, in stardom, popularity, as a charmer… Just enjoy, have fun, make the most of it, and make sure you do a good job.”

