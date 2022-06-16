Karan Johar On South Indian Film's Dominance Over Bollywood; 'We Are Victims Of Herd Mentality And Paid PR'

Since the start of 2022, South Indian films have been dominating the Indian box office and several Bollywood films have failed to bring back audiences to the theatres. Since the global success of movies like RRR, KGF: Chapter 2 and , there has been a widespread debate about South Indian film industry vs Bollywood. Several netizens are questioning when will Bollywood bounce back or will it even?

SEE ALSO: ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’: Pakistani Singer Abrar-Ul-Haq To Move Court Against Karan Johar For Stealing ‘Nach Punjaban’

Several big movies like Samrat Prithviraj, Dhaakad, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, flopped at the box office and The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Gangubai Kathiawadi are the only Bollywood movies of 2022 to cross Rs. 100 crore mark. Amidst this, filmmaker Karan Johar spoke about what was missing from Bollywood and what gave South Indian filmmakers edge over Hindi filmmakers.

In an interview with Film Companion, Karan Johar said that Bollywood has become victim of paid PR and herd mentality. He said, “I think we are victims of everything we should be running away from, whether it’s paid PR or media blitz, projections, perceptions all of that. That is plaguing. Also I think we don’t have the conviction. We are victims of herd mentality.”

He further explained what Hindi filmmakers lacked and said, “Tamil cinema and Malayalam cinema have always been story-heavy. They have also been commercial and aesthetic. What happened with Kannada cinema and now Kannada cinema with KGF is that they have a lot of conviction. They don’t listen to other things and follow that conviction. They’re not seeking validation, acceptance, approval. They are so confident in their skin and convinced with what they are doing. That’s what we all lack. We don’t have that conviction.”

SEE ALSO: Karan Johar On South Films Vs Bollywood Debate: ‘We Are A Part Of Indian Cinema, There’s No Competition’

Speaking about the herd mentality, he said, “Suddenly, if biopics are doing well, everyone will make a biopic. Suddenly everyone has woken up to the syntax of southern cinema and now we want to start doing that. We are all so idiotically unconvinced about our strengths and weaknesses that we just tend to be all over the place.”

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Karan Johar On South Indian Film's Dominance Over Bollywood; 'We Are Victims Of Herd Mentality And Paid PR'