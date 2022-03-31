Karan Johar Gets Called Out For Promoting Elitist Matrimonial Site Only For “Highly Educated” People

Bollywood biggies have been accused of flaunting their privilege on more than one occasion. Between a few legacy families ruling the industry and shows chronicling their lavish lives (looking at you, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives), audiences have become more aware of elitism in the entertainment industry. In the latest move that has sparked controversy, filmmaker and producer Karan Johar is getting called out for endorsing a matrimony platform only for the “highly educated”. See why that’s problematic?

In a recent advertisement, the Brahmastra producer appeared to promote a new Indian matrimonial website. Called IITIIMShaadi.com, a rather self-explanatory domain name, the match-making site is exclusively made for graduates from India’s top colleges like IIT and IIM. Johar has turned brand ambassador for the venture. In an ad for the site, he can be seen saying, “Hum ek baar jeete hai, ek baar marte hai aur shaadi bhi ek baar hi karte hai. Isiliye bohot zaruri hai ki life partner ka decision humara correct ho.”

He adds, “Kyunko agar aap highly educated ho toh aap age, caste, height vagera dekhne se pehle ek partner mein mental compatibility dhundte ho.” Watch the tone-deaf video that’s sparking outrage here:

“Wow. I guess they have been successful making you brand manager for elitism. This is such bullshit,” an Instagram user commented.

Another comment reads, “This whole concept is so offensive.. Are they trying to say that an IIT/IIM alumni will be mentally compatible only with another IIT/IIM alumni?! Ridiculous!”

While Johar says caste isn’t a focus over intellect, it’s easy to guess which section of society occupies the majority of seats in India’s most prestigious and expensive universities. As if Indian matchmaking doesn’t already bring out the worst in people.

IITIIMShaadi.com is looking to entice hopefuls from fields like management, medicine and engineering. Well, one can only hope it’s a joke as so many netizens in the comments section are saying.

