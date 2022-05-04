Karan Johar Announces 'Koffee With Karan' Won't Be Returning And Fans Are Consoling Themselves With Memes

Karan Johar has announced that his celebrity talk show Koffee with Karan won’t be returning for another season after rumours of season 7 started making their rounds. The show first went on air in 2004 and has over the years stirred several controversies over the year and last season aired in 2019. A few days back, people had started speculating over the possible guest list of Koffee with Karan season 7, clearing all rumours, Johar shared a statement via his Instagram handle.

Sharing a note, the filmmaker wrote, “Hello, Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life and yours, for 6 seasons now. I’d like to think we made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning. -Karan Johar.”

As Karan made the announcement, Netizens had a field day and shared hilarious memes reacting to the news.

I’m actually glad Koffee With Karan is over…it’s the step in the right direction for my anti-celebrity-culture agenda. Sure it may have been fun to watch but it used to make celebrity culture noise take the front seat over and above the art the industry produces. https://t.co/fgOzt8LKvG — brojack (@dontwannashar3) May 4, 2022

Most happiest person on the earth rn after hearing the news “Koffee with Karan will not be returning….”#KaranJohar #KoffeeWithKaran pic.twitter.com/dPsGMoR9gp — Divya jam (@Secret_shadow10) May 4, 2022

hum khush the , pr humse bhi zada do or log khush the 🙂

#koffeewithkaran pic.twitter.com/nyUQudw7ZG — S A K S H I 🌼 (@thewitnesshere) May 4, 2022

Finally struggling actor Ananya Pandey achieved more than his father. Ananya Pandey got interview call from nation’s hero Sameer Wankhede while Chunky Pandey, Ananya’s father, never got a call from Koffee with Karan. 😉 pic.twitter.com/Q1ofV6FRco — SaheliKar (@SaheliKar) October 21, 2021

BEST NEWS OF THE DECADE! Koffee With Karan was the Shittiest Show ever made, produced & televised in Indian Television Market.

Yes, i mean it. It was a Market & Business!#koffeewithkaran #karanjohar #nomore https://t.co/xQZrKd91az — Jonah Abraham 😷 (@JonahAbraham26) May 4, 2022

Karan after koffee with karan ends. pic.twitter.com/TiCnifn8yc — Ali Khan (@AliSayeedKhan1) May 4, 2022

