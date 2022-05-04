Karan Johar Announces 'Koffee With Karan' Won't Be Returning And Fans Are Consoling Themselves With Memes

Posted on May 4, 2022 0 Comments0

Karan Johar has announced that his celebrity talk show Koffee with Karan won’t be returning for another season after rumours of season 7 started making their rounds. The show first went on air in 2004 and has over the years stirred several controversies over the year and last season aired in 2019. A few days back, people had started speculating over the possible guest list of Koffee with Karan season 7, clearing all rumours, Johar shared a statement via his Instagram handle.

SEE ALSO: Karan Johar Gets Called Out For Promoting Elitist Matrimonial Site Only For “Highly Educated” People

Sharing a note, the filmmaker wrote, “Hello, Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life and yours, for 6 seasons now. I’d like to think we made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning. -Karan Johar.”

As Karan made the announcement, Netizens had a field day and shared hilarious memes reacting to the news.

SEE ALSO: Ahead Of ‘Dhaakad’ Trailer Release, Kangana Ranaut Fires Fresh Salvo Against Karan Johar; Calls Him ‘Fading 90s Director’

John Colin

I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.
View all posts

Source Link : Karan Johar Announces 'Koffee With Karan' Won't Be Returning And Fans Are Consoling Themselves With Memes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *