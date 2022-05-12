Kanye West told Kim Kardashian her career was ‘over’ after she dressed herself

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she had “panic attacks” when trying to dress herself after her split from Kanye West last year.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, which is streaming on Disney+, Kim said that her ex-husband also told her her career was “over” when she dressed herself for an awards ceremony.

“I got to a point where I would ask him for advice for everything, down to what I wear,” Kim tells her sister Kourtney Kardashian in the fifth episode of the series.

“Even now I’m having panic attacks, like ‘Dude, what do I wear?’ I will say that he styled me all for SNL [Saturday Night Live]. Then, for The Wall Street Journal magazine, I won the innovator award for SKIMS, and I was like ‘How do I wear something that hasn’t been pre-vetted first?’”

Kim said the idea of dressing herself made her “so nervous”. “And then he [West] called me afterwards. He told me my career is over, and then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar.”

Later in the episode, Kim spoke more about trying to find her own personal style following the divorce.

“I think that fashion has always been something that I’ve always been really into, but I’ve never been the creator. I definitely see what I like, but I’ve never really been the visionary,” she said in a voiceover.

Kim added that fashion was West’s “love language” and it was the “last thing” they had in common.

“Kanye would come in and say, ‘Oh you should do your hair like this’, ‘you should do your makeup like this’. That’s his love language, it’s clothes,” she explained.

“And so I always just trusted in him, but it’s not just about clothes, that was the last thing we had really in common. I’m trying to figure out, you know, who am I in the fashion world, or who am I by myself?

“I was always like, the Kardashians, with my sisters, and then I was like Kimye. Like, who is Kim K?

“That is the jump, how do I get there without Kanye? When I filed for divorce, it’s been like 10 months now and I’m finally just stepping out, being like ‘I can do this’.”

