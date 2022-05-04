Kanye West reportedly sued by pastor over Donda sample

Kanye West is reportedly being sued by a US pastor over a piece of sampled audio used in a track on his album Donda.

The rapper is apparently being taken to court by Bishop David Paul Moten, who alleges that parts of a religious sermon he gave were used on the track Come To Life without his permission.

Texas court documents obtained by US media outlet TMZ claim that parts of the sermon were used for 70 seconds total in the song, and can be heard in the intro and then looped throughout.

West – who legally changed his name to Ye last year – “willfully and egregiously” sampled sound recordings of others “without consent or permission,” the documents reportedly state.

TMZ says the pastor is also suing UMG Recordings, Def Jamf Recordings and G.O.O.D Music over the song.

The Independent has contacted West’s representative for comment.

Donda, his 10th studio album, was released last year. A sequel, Donda 2, was released in February.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

